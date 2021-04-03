It’s easy to fall into a rut with running or any other exercise you do repeatedly, day after day. As we move into warmer weather, look for ways to keep your walking and running routine motivating and exciting.
- Try doing speed intervals. Go faster for shorter bouts, and then walk or jog to recover. Repeat.
- Run with a friend! Research shows that you are more apt to stick to a workout routine if you use the “buddy system.” Plus, they may inspire you to run farther or faster.
- Reverse your route. Many walkers and runners tend to take the same route over and over, so simply looking at the scenery from the opposite direction can help.
- Hit the trails. Running off the beaten path can be a fun challenge, and can also be mentally rewarding.
- Set goals. Aim for a specific number or miles per week, or set a goal for year-end mileage. Keep your sights set on those numbers to stay motivated.
- Register for a destination race. Making the commitment to complete anything from a 5K to a marathon in a fun location can add excitement to your routine and give you a reason to keep pressing forward.
Whatever it may be, it is important to find what motivates you. Grab a friend, set some goals, and hit the trails!
