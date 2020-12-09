The holidays are here. You’re likely busy and extra stressed. You’re spending more time shopping and less time exercising, more time snacking on holiday candy and less time eating the nutritious options. You may also be seeing the scale climb and now are looking to shed a few pounds. Take note of these tips that may benefit your weight control, and may even help you drop a few pounds.
- Water! Water! Water! Carry a water bottle with you so you have constant access.
- Be physically active for 30 to 60 minutes on most or all days of the week.
- Switch it up. Vary your workouts by introducing new forms of exercise. Not only will you avoid boredom but you will also see better results.
- Don’t let food sabotage your efforts if you are exercising for weight loss. Remember that it all boils down to “calories in versus calories out.” If you burned off 300 calories in your last workout but then consume a giant chocolate bar shortly thereafter, you made no progress in your overall weight loss efforts.
- View your exercise time as “me” time, not as a burden or chore. Look forward to your workouts and you will be more apt to stay on board.
- Get your Zzzzs. Aim for eight hours every night. It will help you rejuvenate for your next session.
- Set yourself up for success. Invest in a good pair of workout shoes and appropriate attire, and maybe invest in a music player if that helps to pump you up.
- Limit alcohol and caffeine consumption. Water is your body’s best friend when it comes to beverage choices.
