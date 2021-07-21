Summertime is prime time to enjoy a grill-out with family and friends. The weather is great and the food tastes even greater. Try a few of these tips to enjoy a healthy gathering:
- Choose lean meats. “Loin” and “round” cuts of meat are typically leaner than other options.
- Chicken, fish, and turkey are great options for the grill. They are high in protein and low in fat. Fish also contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.
- Use less sauce. Instead of adding all the extra calories from ketchup or barbeque sauce, just enjoy the wholesome grilled flavor of your meat.
- Throw on veggies! Peppers, onions, asparagus, and other vegetables are great low-calorie additions to your meal. You can even enhance flavor for minimal added calories with your favorite herbs and spices.
- Add the fruit. Cut up some fresh pineapple or watermelon, or throw some slices of grapes and strawberries on a skewer for a fun, healthy treat.
- Watch the drinks. Soda and alcoholic beverages add numerous “empty” calories to your meal. Go for water whenever possible. Not only is it calorie-free, it aids in rehydrating your body on hot summer days.