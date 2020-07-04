Ectopic pregnancies threaten the lives of more than 100,000 American women every year. These medical emergencies occur when a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus, often in the fallopian tube, causing the baby to develop in a space that cannot sustain it and that may rupture as the baby grows, causing internal bleeding.
They often come on suddenly and excruciatingly, frequently so early in the pregnancy that the woman may not even know she is expecting. Aside from the physical pain, ectopic pregnancies are also an emotional roller-coaster of personal trauma and the loss of a child.
On July 8, 2014, my wife, Natalie, and our family spent the evening packing up our bags to leave the next day for a vacation at the beach. On July 9, the sun dawned on a day that we would never forget. But in those early morning hours, all Natalie knew was she was in pain.
David: What did you go through physically when you experienced your ectopic pregnancy?
Natalie: The first symptoms were fatigue, followed by what seemed like normal menstrual symptoms, but I knew something was wrong when the cramping was the most severe I’d ever had. It was like labor pains, but only on one side, and the pain started going down into my thigh. The pain came in waves, like contractions.
My mind was focused on dealing with the pain, and not what was going on around me. I had no interest in eating. Usually I’m more self-conscious in public, but I was not afraid to just curl up in a ball on the chair in the hospital waiting room. It was really crowded, and I was aware of people looking at me but didn’t care. I had no sense of the passage of time.
David: What were you thinking and feeling as you went through all of this?
Natalie: Initially, I was like, “Something is wrong, this isn’t normal, this isn’t just a stomachache, this wasn’t the time for my period.” We thought it was my appendix, but when it wasn’t, and I found out I was pregnant, I was shocked. I didn’t think it was possible because we had been tracking my cycle and this didn’t line up, I didn’t think we had conceived.
There was a lot of confusion for both of us. There was a lot of thoughts like, “What, we’re pregnant? How far along are we? Is the baby ok?” I was so focused on the pain that I was delegating a lot of my thinking to you (David, my husband).
When they discovered I was already bleeding internally and it was a very urgent situation, there wasn’t time to think through anything. We just had to react quickly and go with it. It felt like before I fully understood what I was getting into, they were already wheeling me away into surgery.
David: What was your recovery like?
Natalie: They did a laparoscopy to remove the ruptured fallopian tube. I had a lot of abdominal bloating afterwards. I had been nursing my 13-month-old and had to stop that cold turkey because of some of the medications in my system. My hemoglobin was low, so I was monitored for five days until that was normal.
Once I got home, there were the emotions of, “Why did this happen? What does this mean for the future? Can we have another child?” A big part of my emotional recovery was journaling through my experience and reading through the experiences of other women. I realized that everyone’s story looks different, there are different ways that women discover and experience ectopic pregnancies. It was helpful to talk to other women who had gone through this.
The emotional recovery was a spiritual experience. I was drawn to the book of Psalms in the Bible. Especially Psalms 120-134. While these allude to a time of war, it felt like my body had been under attack. There were just certain verses that really captured how I was feeling.
Listening to an album called Scripture Lullabies helped me reflect, process, and sometimes cry.
It was also really helpful that you (my husband) were sad with me. We grieved the loss of our child together. You took good care of me and were there in a time when I couldn’t lift anything and arranged for friends to be with and help me. It gave me the time I needed for recovery, both physically and emotionally.
Part of my grieving was giving our child a name. We named her Nadia, which means hope, because our hope is to meet her in heaven one day. We take time to remember this day every year.
It was hard to never have even an ultrasound picture. They never could confirm how old she was.
There is hope and peace in knowing that this child is in God’s hands. While that doesn’t take away all the sorrow of never having seen their face or held them in my arms, there is comfort in remembering their existence and making that a part of our family’s story and not forgetting about them.
When I got pregnant two years later, I was nervous but everything turned out fine.
Any baby is a blessing, but to have a baby after a loss is a special blessing.
David: Is there anything else you want to share with women who have lost an unborn child?
Natalie: If you’ve gone through this experience, find people that are willing to listen. Even strangers who can relate. It helps you to not feel alone, because you’re not.
If there are any women out there who have gone through this and would like someone to talk to, they can look me up on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ndmax) and I would be glad to find a time to connect with them.