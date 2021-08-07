INDEPENDENCE – A recent program at the Independence Public Library on mental health first aid (MHFA) training provided by The Abbe Center was unfortunately cancelled. However, the issue of mental health has become more prevalent thanks to coronavirus lockdowns and isolations, and the revelations from young, world-class athletes.
The purpose of the MHFA program is to teach community members skills to identify and respond to a person who may be experiencing a mental health issue. This is comparable to learning first aid training for physical health, but focuses on mental health.
According to The Abbe Center, managing mental health for everyone, adults and kids alike, can be difficult no matter what, but it’s especially difficult during times of high stress and uncertainty. The Abbe Center is associated with UnityPoint Health, and their website (www.unitypoint.org) hopes to give parents, kids, and teens practical tips for managing mental health during this stressful time.
Warning Signs
First, here are some warning signs to observe that can alert you to pay attention to you or your child’s mental health. It’s always important to take care of your mental health, but pay special attention if you notice any of the following symptoms/behaviors:
- Increased isolation (for example, if your teens shuts himself in his room and doesn’t want to come out more than usual)
- More frequent and/or severe outbursts or “tantrums”
- No longer finding pleasure in activities you once enjoyed
- Any suicidal talk, such as “what’s the point of life” or “I just want it to end”
- Sudden changes in sleeping or eating habits
- Physical symptoms with no obvious explanations, such as headaches, stomachaches, or muscle pain
Tips for Parents
Ask kids and teens open-ended questions about how they feel, such as “what is the worst part about this for you?” Listen to concerns without judgment, and use reflective listening statements like “that sounds really hard” or “I’m hearing you feel frustrated that aren’t able to see friends.”
Try to find a schedule your family can adapt to. Kids feel secure when they can predict what will happen next in their day.
Focus on strengths and positives. Ask kids about things they liked about their day.
Work something fun to do into every day. There are great ideas online!
Tips for Kids
Teach them how to “belly breathe”: Put your hand on your stomach and breathe slowly in through your nose and out through your mouth, noticing your belly move up and down as you breathe in and out. The “Elmo Belly Breathe” video on YouTube is a great instructional video for kids.
Have your kids identify a special item they can taste, smell, or touch. For example, gum for taste, a special lotion for smell, or a fuzzy blanket for touch. Instruct them to use the special item and really focus on the taste, smell, or touch when they start to feel upset.
Help them identify their triggers.
Ask them how they feel when they’re in the “green, yellow, or red zone,” and encourage them to use their special object and take deep belly breaths when they’re in the “yellow zone,” before it gets to red.
Tips for Teens
Teach older kids and teens the following grounding exercise to help them calm down when feeling anxious: identify five things you see, four things you feel, three things you hear, two things you smell, and one thing you taste. Focus on the details of these senses, such as noticing the pattern on a wooden table or hearing background instruments in a song.
Find creative ways to encourage exercise. Have dance parties, go on nature hikes, or look up exercise videos on YouTube to do together.
Help find a creative outlet they can enjoy, like playing music, writing poetry or short stories, painting, or coloring adult coloring books.
Teach them positive self-talk: “I’m a strong person,” “together we will make it through this.”
“We are continuing to offer FREE mental health coaching for individuals that are still struggling with stress from the impact of the pandemic on people’s lives,” said Kathy Johnson, LMSW
executive director, Abbe Mental Health Center.
To request an appointment, please visit www.unitypoint.org online for the location nearest you. The UnityPoint Health / Abbe Health Services office in Independence is located at 2349 Jamestown Avenue, Suite 5. Entrance is on west side of the Roberts & Eddy Attorneys at Law office building near Iowa Strength. The phone number is 319-334-4010.
Crisis services are available 24/7 by calling 319-369-3562.
Visit www.MentalHealthFirstAid.org for more information on MHFA programs.