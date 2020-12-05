DES MOINES – While the holidays can be a joyous time for many families, they can be challenging for families affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia. The current COVID-19 crisis is adding even more complexities that can feel overwhelming for many families impacted by Alzheimer’s. While Alzheimer’s and dementia do not increase the risk of COVID-19, dementia-related behaviors, increased age, and common health conditions that often accompany dementia may increase risk.
To help families navigate these challenges and provide a meaningful and enjoyable holiday season, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering tips to help families plan appropriately for both in-person or virtual celebrations.
Tips for In-Person Celebrations
- Celebrate smart. Celebrate safe. Consider smaller gatherings this year. If possible, opt for large, open settings that allow for social distancing. Encourage attendees to wash hands, use hand sanitizer, and wear masks as much as possible.
- Take a person-centered approach. Focus on what is enjoyable for the person living with Alzheimer’s. Take time to experiment with new holiday traditions that might be less stressful or a better fit for your loved one. If they get overwhelmed in large groups, a small quiet gathering may be preferable.
- Keep it simple. Consider celebrating at home or where the person is most comfortable. Tone down the décor and play their favorite music if they enjoy that. Caregivers shouldn’t feel like they have to do everything. Pick the most important traditions and let others help with the cooking, cleaning, and hosting.
Tips for Virtual Celebrations
- Connect with your family member virtually. Schedule a FaceTime, Skype, or Zoom call with your loved one and invite other family members to participate. Prepare ahead of time to ensure the platform you use is one everyone can access easily. Consider taking the call to the next level by conducting a holiday activity such as baking cookies, exchanging gifts, or singing favorite holiday songs.
- Prepare a favorite holiday meal or dessert. Make plans to prepare your loved one’s favorite holiday meal or dessert. If you are unable to share the meal in-person, drop it off or have it delivered.
- Go for a holiday stroll. Indoor gatherings generally pose more risk than outdoor gatherings. If an extended indoor holiday celebration seems ill-advised, consider gathering immediate family for a neighborhood walk to soak in the season. Just remember to bundle up!
