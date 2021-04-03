INDEPENDENCE – The National Honor Society (NHS) at Independence Junior/Senior High School sponsored an American Red Cross Blood drive on Wednesday, March 31. To accommodate social distancing, the event was held in the gymnasium and was by appointment only.
According to NHS advisor Trish O’Loughlin, 95 people signed up to give blood.
“Eighty-five actually showed up,” she said, “but we only got 69 total units. Nineteen potential donors were deferred for various reasons.”
The next area American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for Monday, May 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the blood donor app, or enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.