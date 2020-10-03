October is National Dental Hygiene Month. This is important, because it encourages oral health by keeping bacteria at bay. Without proper dental hygiene, you risk tooth decay and gym disease.
Here are three ways you can observe this event – and make a difference when it comes to your own oral health.
- Floss daily.
- Brush twice a day for two minutes.
- Rinse with mouthwash.
Proper Brushing Technique
- For the most effective brushing, tilt the brush at a 45-degree angle.
- Gently move your toothbrush back and forth.
- Cover all surfaces.
- Brush your tongue, because lots of bacteria live there.