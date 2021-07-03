INDEPENDENCE – Earlier this year, Governor Kim Reynolds penned a proclamation declaring public health officials and employees who are essential workers, and obligated to work over and above what they were hired to do, should be compensated/paid for hours and holidays worked regardless of “exempt” or “non-exempt” status.
While paying overtime to “non-exempt” employees is a common practice, paying “exempt” or “salaried” employees is different. The Buchanan County Board of Health contacted the Buchanan County Supervisors with recommendations for the two exempt Public Health employees (Public Health Director Tai Burkhart and Public Health Nurse Theresa Endres) to be paid for time and holidays worked over and above regular hours.
The board of supervisors researched the situation and reported it would be a violation of county policy to pay overtime to exempt employees. They issued a proclamation outlining their reasoning and sources (i.e., State of Iowa Code, Fair Labor Standards Act, and Buchanan County Employee Handbook). Their research also found that the Board of Health is not directly governed by them, specifically stating, “Buchanan County Board of Supervisors has no legal authority to override employment decisions of the Buchanan County Board of Health made in the discharge of that autonomous board’s statutory duties.”
Thanks to federal grants, and following Governor Reynold’s proclamation, the Board of Health requested Buchanan County Auditor Kris Wilgenbusch pay Burkhart for 328.5 extra hours and Endres 153.5 hours extra. The federal grant money was funneled through the Iowa Department of Public Health to the Board of Health. The county auditor acts as the fiscal agent for the Board of Health.
“The nurses of Buchanan County Public Health have worked relentlessly for nearly 15 months, around the clock, with ever-changing guidance and requirements,” said Board of Health member Amber Hunt at the end of May. “In addition to fielding thousands of phone calls regarding quarantine guidelines and COVID prevention education, they were tasked with coming up with a strategy to administer vaccines. Very little of the work they have done this past year came with any kind of blueprint. They had to strategize with multiple entities and often times with very little support at the county or state level. Sending thoughts and prayers to our healthcare ‘heroes’ is not enough. They deserve to be compensated for their time and effort.”
According the minutes of the May Board of Health meeting Burkhart suggested, “It may be beneficial for the Board of Health to meet with the county attorney to have the role and responsibilities of the Board of Health verses the Board of Supervisors in regards to the Public Health and Environmental Health departments reviewed, since there is not a 28E agreement between the two boards. Burkhart will work with the county attorney’s office to find a time that will work for both entities.”