Many of us grew up being told to put a Band-Aid and antibiotic ointment on our cuts so we wouldn’t get an infection. If you were like me, when you asked why, your parents horrified you with descriptions of gangrenous limbs being amputated. While this may be enough to inspire using bacitracin, it doesn’t tell the whole story of the dangers of uncontrolled infection. If left unchecked, it can develop into a life-threatening condition known as sepsis.
Sepsis isn’t an infection per se, so much as what happens when our body reacts to a severe infection. The infection can be anywhere in the body – a lung infection, a urinary tract infection, an infected wound on the skin, even a tooth abscess. If it is able to spread into the bloodstream, it releases toxins into the blood. The immune system goes into high alert and starts a reaction to try to get the body to fight the invading pathogens.
The First Stage
This is the first stage of sepsis. The immune system’s response causes heart rate and breathing to speed up, and a fever develops as the body increases temperature in an attempt to kill the invading pathogen. The body’s immune reaction causes inflammation throughout the body, and white blood cells increase.
The Second Stage
This leads to the second stage. The immune reaction causes blood clots to form and block blood vessels, and blood begins leaking from the capillaries into the spaces between cells and organs, which both causes swelling and a drop in blood pressure. Together, this means less blood is circulating, and less oxygen is being carried to vital body systems.
As organ systems are deprived of oxygen, they begin to fail. The kidneys no longer have the oxygen they need to work properly, so they cannot filter toxins out of the blood, which further compounds the patient’s condition. As their organs start to die, they become confused, dizzy, and may have slurred speech. They may start to appear pale, and their skin may be cool and clammy.
The Final Stage
In the third and final stage, the body can no longer maintain blood pressure without significant outside help. Organ systems are rapidly failing. If not quickly addressed, death can follow in a matter of hours.
Sounds scary, right?
The good news is young, healthy people are generally not at high risk for sepsis because their bodies are capable of fighting off mild infections before they spread.
Those at Risk
Unfortunately, as people age, or if they have a compromised immune system, sometimes these infections are able to spread into the bloodstream. People with diabetes, HIV, or cancer are particularly at risk, as are those taking immunosuppressant medications, such as those taken before an organ transplant surgery. Pregnant women and infants are also at a greater risk. Those who have had a recent surgery, been intubated, or experienced significant burns are also more likely to develop sepsis.
People who are at risk, especially anyone who has recently been injured or undergone an invasive medical procedure (surgery, intubation, having a catheter placed, etc.) should pay special attention for the symptoms of sepsis. They should watch for a fever, chills, weakness, confusion or change in responsiveness, rapid breathing, nausea, vomiting, decreased urination, sweating, or blotchy skin. If these symptoms develop, this may be a life-threatening emergency, and you should call 9-1-1 or go immediately to the nearest emergency room.
Diagnosis and Treatment
To diagnose sepsis, the hospital will perform a blood analysis to look for signs of infection, such as bacteria in the blood, and to check kidney function since kidneys get overwhelmed and start to fail as they struggle to filter toxins from the blood during sepsis.
Treatment for sepsis often involves staying in an ICU and receiving IV fluids and medications. In some situations, it may require surgery to remove the source of infection, or the patient may need to be placed on a ventilator to assist their breathing.
The best way to deal with sepsis it to take steps to prevent it. A big part of this is quite literally in the hands of health care providers, who must make sure they wash their hands thoroughly, wear proper PPE, and use sterile techniques with any invasive procedures they perform.
For the patient, like any problem, maintaining good general health through diet, exercise, and proper hygiene are key foundational steps. Clean and bandage any new cuts and wounds quickly. Friends, family (especially children), and caretakers of individuals at risk should also work hard to practice good hand washing and hygiene around their loved one.
If you have had a surgery, follow your doctor’s orders carefully in caring for the wound, and take medications as directed for any form of infection (bacterial, viral, or fungal). Stay well-hydrated and seek medical care at the first sign of a new infection. These signs can include a fever, or may be localized to one part of the body, which may be painful, swollen, and hot to the touch.
If you think you have some sort of infection or any of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, be sure to contact a health care provider immediately.