May is Stroke Awareness Month. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures and bleeds, or if there’s a blockage in the blood supply to the brain. The rupture/blockage prevents blood and oxygen from reaching the brain’s tissues, and brain cells may be damaged and die if deprived of oxygen for even a few minutes. Strokes are potentially deadly, and can impact many parts of the body well after the event is over. At the onset of symptoms, Immediate medical care is required.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), stroke kills approximately 140,000 Americans every year – that’s one out of every 20 deaths. Stroke is also a leading cause of serious long-term disability, reducing mobility in more than half of stroke survivors age 65 and over.
Stroke ranks as the number 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.
Sangeeta Shah, MD, head of the neurology department at MercyOne Waterloo Neurology, has been practicing in the Waterloo for 13 years. Dr. Shah completed her medical training at the University of Texas – Southwestern in Dallas, Texas. Specializing in vascular/stroke neurology, she works with stroke patients in the Cedar Valley area.
When it comes to a stroke, Dr. Shah says that there are risk factors you can control, and factors you cannot.
“Modifiable [controllable] risk factors include hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, obesity, diet, smoking and lack of physical activity, atrial fibrillation (A-Fib), and cardiac disease. Non-modifiable risk factors include a family history of stroke, age, race, gender, and prior history of stroke or heart attack,” she said.
Stroke Symptoms
“Stroke symptoms can be different in each patient,” Dr. Shah said. “The typical symptoms include facial drooping, arm or leg weakness, speech difficulty, confusion, difficulty in walking, or vertigo. Sometimes stroke can present with just tingling and numbness on one side of the face or body, trouble seeing, or severe headache.”
A simple acronym – FAST – makes remembering the symptoms of a stroke easy:
- Facial droop
- Arm weakness
- Speech difficulty
- Time to call 911
“If you think that someone is having a stroke, then call 911 and immediately take them to the hospital. There are medications that can be given in the emergency department to decrease the effect of the stroke that can only be given within three hours of onset of symptoms, so it is very important to get to the nearest hospital as soon as possible,” she said.
Types of Strokes
Mainly, there are two different stroke types – ischemic or hemorrhagic. Ischemic stroke is more common than hemorrhagic stroke.
Dr. Shah said, “In an ischemic stroke, usually there is a blood clot or a thrombus blocking a blood vessel, which causes lack of blood supply to a certain part of the brain, which can cause permanent damage to the brain and cause weakness, numbness, or walking difficulty. If the symptoms resolve within few hours, it is called a transient ischemic attack (TIA), but if the symptoms persist for more than 24 hours, then it is called a stroke.
“The other kind of stroke is a hemorrhagic stroke. This usually happens if there is an acute rupture of the blood vessel in the brain, which could be secondary to very high blood pressure, taking blood thinners, or having a family history of a clotting disorder. In this case, there is hemorrhage or blood collection in a certain part of the brain which causes symptoms of a stroke.”
Potential Effects of a Stroke
- Body temperature control
- Difficulty breathing
- Difficulty making decisions
- Eating and swallowing issues
- Fatigue and low endurance
- Incontinence problems
- Less emotional control
- Memory problems
- Movement and sensation loss
- Nerve problems
- Poor hand-eye coordination
- Reduced sexual ability
- Speech problems
- Visual problems
The Role of Gender and Heredity
When asked about the role of gender and heredity among stroke patients, Dr. Shah replied, “Men are more prone to have strokes compared to women, and some kinds of strokes do run in the family, especially if you are more than 65 years of age.”
She went on, “There are some genetic disorders which can cause lack of blood flow to the brain like sickle cell disease, CADASIL (cerebral autosomal dominant arteriopathy with subcortical infarcts and leukoencephalopathy), etc.”
Reducing the Risk of a Stroke
There are ways to reduce your risk of having a stroke, starting with regular physical checkups, including “controlling blood pressure, keeping blood sugars under control, getting treatment for high cholesterol, not smoking, and [living] an active lifestyle with at least 150 minutes of activity per week,” Dr. Shah recommended.
Treatment and Recovery
Treatment of a stroke depends on the kind of the stroke the patient has suffered.
Dr. Shah said, “If it is an ischemic stroke, then early intervention and giving clot-busting medication in the emergency department or doing a procedure where he/she would have an angiogram followed by retrieval of the clot is possible. Otherwise, if the stroke symptoms are not treated within three hours, then starting blood thinners like aspirin or Plavix and treatment of hypertension, diabetes, or high cholesterol would help.
“Rehab plays a big role in recovery from the stroke. After a stroke, if a person has weakness or balance issues, and then physical therapy along with occupational therapy” are recommended.
The recovery from the stroke depends on the size of the stroke, says Dr. Shah.
“If it is a TIA or mini-stroke, there is very high chance that a person would recover completely. If the stroke is small, then he/she would recover somewhat, but there might not be a complete recovery. If the stroke is big in size, then the patient would be left with a severe deficit.”
More Stroke Statistics
- The CDC reports that someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds
- Every four minutes, someone dies of stroke
- Every year, more than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke – about 610,000 of these are first or new strokes
- About 185,000 strokes – nearly one in four are in people who have had a previous stroke
- About 87 percent of all strokes are ischemic strokes, in which blood flow to the brain is blocked
Seeking Medical Help
MercyOne asks individuals seek care during the COVID-19 pandemic for immediate medical conditions such as chest pain, shortness of breath, numbness, or weakness.
There are immediate risks of dying from heart disease or being left with significant long-term debilitating effects from a stroke. Don’t put off essential care. Seek medical attention as you would if there was no pandemic.