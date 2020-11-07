DES MOINES – The state of Iowa continues its plans to relocate or transition Test Iowa sites in preparation for the winter months.
The Test Iowa site in Linn County, currently located at the DOT District 6 office in Cedar Rapids, relocated after testing concluded at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 6. It will reopen Monday, November 9 at 8 a.m. at Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW in Cedar Rapids.
In Black Hawk County, the Test Iowa site at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo also closed when testing concluded Friday, November 6, at 6 p.m. It will be relocated to 4121 Alexandra Drive in Waterloo, and reopen for testing at 8 a.m. on Monday, November 9.
Both of the new sites are enclosed, allowing drive-thru testing to continue throughout the winter months.
Additionally, hours of operation will change next week in observance of Veterans Day. State-operated drive-thru sites will close early at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, to allow samples to be collected, transported, and processed at the State Hygienic Lab through Tuesday evening. Sites will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, for the holiday, and will reopen the following day at 8 a.m.
Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.