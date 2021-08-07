MANCHESTER – If you haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19, and wish to do so, you’re in luck. Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, August 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Regional Medical Center (RMC) East Office Building, located at 613 W Main Street in Manchester.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Wednesday, September 1, at the RMC East Office Building from 2 to 4 p.m.
This is a walk-in clinic. No appointment is required. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Visit regmedctr.org/covid-vaccine-consent-form to complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Form ahead of time. Be sure to bring this completed and signed form with you.
If you have any questions, contact Delaware County Public Health at 563-927-7551.