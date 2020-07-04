This year in the United States, there may be as many as 4.5 million people infected with some form of viral hepatitis, though many may not be receiving treatment because they are suffering undiagnosed. July 28 is a day set aside to promote awareness of this disease so those who have it can seek medical care and improve the quality of their lives.
Viral hepatitis is inflammation of the liver as the result of one of several viruses. In the U.S. the most common forms are hepatitis A, B, and C.
Hepatitis A tends to make the news more often because it is frequently transmitted through contaminated food or drink, and outbreaks often lead to food recalls, such as the massive raspberry recall that took place last fall in several states. It is also known to spread through sexual contact with an infected person. It tends to have milder, shorter-lived symptoms than other forms of hepatitis and can be prevented through vaccination.
Hepatitis B is transmitted through sex, being poked with a contaminated needle (this can happen to drug users sharing needles or to health care workers who accidentally stick themselves with a contaminated sharp), and can pass to infants from their mothers during childbirth. In infants, it can be particularly serious, but most adults are able to eventually fight off the infection, though it may cause long-term liver damage and even cancer. Hepatitis B can be prevented through vaccination.
Hepatitis C is primarily a bloodborne disease, which means most of its transmission occurs because of contaminated needles. It sometimes passes to new people as a sexually transmitted disease or to infants during childbirth, and can also be spread through sharing hygiene items such as toothbrushes and nail clippers, or through contaminated body piercing or tattooing equipment. It is more serious than either hepatitis A or B and can lead to chronic liver problems, including cirrhosis of the liver and liver cancer. Unlike other forms of viral hepatitis, there is no vaccine for hepatitis C.
The main symptoms for each form of hepatitis are very similar. Each may cause jaundice (yellow skin and eyes), pale stool, dark urine, itching, fatigue, stomach aches, mild fever, and loss of appetite. Hepatitis A may also cause joint pain and inflammation. Hepatitis C has been known to cause difficulties with memory and esophageal bleeding, which shows up as vomiting blood.
Hepatitis C can be particularly problematic because symptoms may not be noticeable for decades after the initial exposure. This often leads to a severe delay in diagnosis. In a 2014 survey, the CDC reported nearly 20,000 confirmed hepatitis C deaths, making it the most serious recurrent infectious disease in the U.S.
If you are having any of the symptoms mentioned above, it is important that you see a doctor as soon as possible to receive effective treatment before serious liver damage occurs. Your physician will take a blood sample and determine if you have hepatitis and, if so, which type and how severe it is.
Once a diagnosis has been made, treatment can begin.
For hepatitis A, there isn’t much that can be done other than supporting the body’s own ability to fight off the infection. Usually, with rest, a good diet, and hydration with high-calorie, non-alcoholic beverages like fruit juice and milk, a full recovery can be reached in a few months.
If hepatitis B is diagnosed early enough, it is treated with immune system boosters and vaccination. If it has already progressed significantly, antiviral medication may be prescribed. If allowed to progress for too long, hepatitis B opens the body up for a secondary hepatitis infection known as hepatitis D, which can be much more severe, though it is rare in the United States.
Treatment for hepatitis C depends on the nature of the infection. If it is acute (a sudden onset), sometimes no treatment is given in hopes that the body will fight it off on its own. In more chronic (long-term) infections, there are a number of antiviral medications that have been developed in recent years to help speed recovery.
It is important if you have any of these symptoms or if you have been diagnosed with a form of hepatitis to avoid things that will cause further damage to your liver, such as alcohol and acetaminophen. Do not delay diagnosis and treatment, as hepatitis will continue to damage your liver and cause more serious issues the longer you wait.
While there are no hepatitis C vaccines, it is possible to be vaccinated against hepatitis A and B. This is especially important if you are working in a job that may cause you to be exposed to blood or other contaminated materials. Vaccines must be administered over several months to be effective, and this must be repeated every 10 years to keep you up to date.
Contact your health care provider if you wish to schedule a hepatitis A or B vaccine or to undergo testing to see if you currently are infected with the disease