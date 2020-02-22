INDEPENDENCE – Fifteen members of the Healthy Hometown steering committee, part of the Indee-Go Healthy initiative, met at Buchanan County Health Center on February 11 to provide progress updates and review the master plan.
Indee-Go Healthy’s vision is “Healthy People for a Thriving Community.” To accomplish this, by working with representatives of Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, the group is coming up with tactics to help community members make better choices when it comes to the foods they eat, get more exercise, and to feel better overall when it comes to health and well-being.
Aaron Swanson, Independence’s Wellmark Healthy Hometown representative, introduced his colleague, Ethan Standard. Standard is a Wellmark community health improvement consultant who is working with the Move More subcommittee on a walk audit/study (more about the study below).
Swanson also told those gathered that he had four things for them to address during the morning meeting:
- Finalize objective(s) – with outcome(s) and by when (month/year)
- Come up with action steps – what needs to happen in the next two or three months
- Do other people/organizations need to be involved?
- Set a date for the next planning meeting
Over the course of the 90-minute meeting, the Eat Well, Move More, and Feel Better subcommittees provided brief progress reports, broke into small groups to work on action plans, and gave updates on next steps coming out of their discussions.
Eat Well
According to Roxanne Fuller, the Eat Well spokesperson, her subcommittee has been working on establishing
- A growers’ directory
- Taste testings with the food pantry
- A veggie voucher program
- A garden inventory featuring “edible landscapes” such as gardens, orchards, raised beds, etc.
- A list of food entrepreneurs/startups (meat, eggs, home bakeries, etc.)
When asked about the veggie voucher program, Fuller said, “Health care providers, who participate in the program hand out vouchers to families for use at farmers’ markets,” for discounts on purchases of fresh produce.
The public health department and the mobile food pantry were noted as other potential sources for handing out these vouchers.
Move More
Jacki Schares, speaking on behalf of Move More, said they are planning a walk audit/study for this spring on May 4 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. A rain date of May 6 has been chosen. “No exact route has been determined yet,” Schares said.
Regarding the walking school bus option addressed in previous meetings, Schares said, “No progress has yet been made on the walking school bus idea. There is support, but liability is an issue. We plan to start by drafting a resolution or statement of support for the local schools and city government to adopt to show support for the idea as an option, without liability.
“Independence could actually be the first school [and city] to adopt such a policy,” she added.
Before that happens, a campaign to educate the community on the safe, healthy advantages of a walking school bus is required.
Keith Donnelly and Cheri Reed, also part of the Move More group, spoke about activities going on within the school district related to the Indee-Go Healthy initiative.
Donnelly said, “The school is taking part in the healthiest state initiative, and a full wellness plan is in place.”
Reed added, “New signs were installed last fall that clearly mark the Independence [school] campus as nicotine-free.”
When asked about the consequences of someone smoking or vaping on school property, she said, “Adults are asked to put out the item. If they don’t, they are asked to leave the campus.”
In terms of students who violate the policy, Reed said, “There is a learning program in place for education and consequences.”
Feel Better
Speaking on behalf of Feel Better, Michelle McBride said, “Promoting a populating community calendar is a must. Revamping the [Independence] Chamber of Commerce website so it ties in to the city calendar and social media are ways to do so.
“We also need to strengthen the database or organizations and existing social groups, and maybe run ads in the newspaper,” she added.
Closing Thoughts
Before the meeting concluded, Swanson encouraged the Eat Well, Move More, and Feel Better subcommittees to meet again within the next three or four weeks. The steering committee will set the next large-group meeting to be held in approximately three months.