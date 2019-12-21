INDEPENDENCE – After nine and a half years as Executive Director of the Heartland Acres Agribition Center, Craig Johnson announced he will be stepping down at the end of this year. In addition, day-to-day operations of the Agribition museum will change and a program coordinator for the Event Center will be hired.
At a meeting held Tuesday evening in the Event Center, Jim Blin, former chairman of the board for Heartland Acres, welcomed community stakeholders and gave a little history of how Heartland Acres came to be.
“The main reason why we have you here is because we want to share a story with you,” he said. “A story that started nearly 20 years ago.”
Blin was at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds and went into a building near the entrance known as the ‘Gateway to the Past.’
“It was full of junk,” he said.
He said the building was in bad shape and dusty. He told the person in charge , whom he did not know at the time, what he thought of the items. That person was Leanne Harrison, President of the Buchanan County Historical Society.
“This is not junk!” Harrison said from the front row of Tuesday’s meeting, repeating her statement from 20 years ago.
Harrison told Blin the artifacts were valued at over a million dollars. Blin told her that if ever he had an opportunity, he would do something. A few years later, that opportunity came along and Blin was good to his word. He started by forming a group to discuss the best way to ‘showcase’ the artifacts of the community. They came up with a concept for a museum and created a 501c3 organization in 2005 and began grant writing and fundraising. The State of Iowa awarded a Community Attraction and Tourism grant in the amount of $750,000. The City of Independence, Buchanan County, Independence Light & Power all gave grants. Together with the grants, loans and many donations, the organizers raised about $6.75 million.
A groundbreaking was held in 2007.
“It was a hub of activity,” said Blin of the new museum and event center.
Blin said the museum has welcomed almost 100,000 visitors from all over the world, and the event center has hosted over 268,000 people. The peak attendance was a few years ago when Big Bud was on display.
Blin said Johnson spoke with the board of directors a few months ago about stepping down after seeing costs rising and realizing the Agribition Center and Event Center revenue could not support an Executive Director salary. Blin thanked Johnson for his dedication and service.
Going forward, the Buchanan County Historical Society will be in charge of the Agribition Center and a program coordinator will be hired to run the Event Center. At a board meeting held after the community stakeholder meeting, it was announced former employee Brian Bell would be returning as the new program coordinator.
Also during the stakeholder meeting, Blin spoke about who the ‘movers and shakers’ were 20 years ago, today, and 20 years in the future. He emphasized how he does not own Heartland Acres and that it is a separate non-profit organization controlled by a board of directors. He hopes community members will join him in supporting Heartland Acres:
- Spread the word about the award winning museum
- Donate time and volunteer
- Participate in events and activities
- Offering tax deductible donations for memberships
While many membership levels are listed online at www.heartlandacresusa.com, some of the key benefits may include: free admission, admission to special events and exhibitions, and gift shop discounts. A large benefit listed is knowing you are supporting the education of future generations about our agricultural heritage, and knowing you are helping to preserve and support the ongoing sustainability of Heartland Acres Agribition Center for years to come. Membership details are online.
The second part of the stakeholder meeting was also an update on the Freedom Rock.
Five years ago, when the Freedom Rock frenzy began, Heartland Acres board members were familiar with the artist, Ray ‘Bubba’ Sorensen II. They contacted him right away and put down earnest money to reserve the Buchanan County Freedom Rock for Heartland Acres. As Heartland Acres met the artist’s criteria, they were approved. The rock has been identified and will be moved to the Heartland Acres campus in the spring. All of the Freedom Rocks are located in public areas and are free to view. Blin reiterated the fact that a committee with Veterans from Buchanan County are an integral part of the design phase.
The total cost of the Freedom Rock project is estimated at $25,000, so fundraising efforts are under way. Heartland Acres is managing the project. Checks can be made out to Heartland Acres with ‘Freedom Rock’ written in the memo area. Levels include:
- Platinum, $1,000
- Gold, $500
- Silver, $250
- Bronze, $100
As a non-profit, charitable, 501c (3) organization, all donations are welcomed, tax deductible, and will be recognized.
For more information about Heartland Acres, please visit www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or follow them on Facebook.