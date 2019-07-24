INDEPENDENCE – Plans are underway for the annual Heartland Acres Agribition Center golf outing to be held at River Ridge Golf Course, 1749 Golf Course Boulevard, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Teams for the annual event will play for hole-in-one prizes sponsored by Dunlap Motors of Independence – as well as a variety of beef and pork packages for team and individual prizes.
The annual golf outing benefits the Heartland Acres Museum through the generosity of the teams and sponsors. Funds from the golf outing this year will go toward exterior upgrades for the barn.
“Every few years, we refresh the buildings with lighting, paint, landscaping, or whatever is needed to keep the campus looking fresh for guests,” says Craig Johnson, executive director. Entry forms are available at the museum or by calling Johnson at 319-332-0123.
Prizes for individuals and teams will include time-tested favorites of beef and pork products. Several hole-in-one prizes will also be offered, including a new car, a trip, and assorted golf-related products along with numerous hole prizes.
For more information about Heartland Acres and the annual golf outing, please visit www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or see Heartland Acres on Facebook.