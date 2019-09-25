Heartland Acres holds annual golf outing fundraiser

INDEPENDENCE – Area teams participated in the annual Heartland Acres golf outing on September 4 at River Ridge Golf Course. Winners for individual hole prizes as well as several hole-in-one opportunities were awarded. The major hole-in-one prize, a 2019 Chevrolet Cruz, went unclaimed.
The beef and pork packages were provided at discounted rates from local producers in support of the fundraiser. Hole price gift cards were also provided by many local merchants.
“The annual golf outing event is one way we continue to help support Heartland Acres. Donors and sponsors are appreciated for every bit of financial support they provide. As a non-profit organization with volunteer support, we are able to showcase our agricultural history to visitors from around the world. We thank all of the golfers and hole sponsors for their support in the annual golf outing,” said Craig Johnson, executive director at Heartland Acres.
Event organizers are planning the next golf outing, which is set for Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
For more information about Heartland Acres, please visit www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or see Heartland Acres on Facebook.