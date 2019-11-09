INDEPENDENCE – With Veterans Day coming up, it is appropriate to announce Heartland Acres will be the sight of the Buchanan County Freedom Rock in 2020. Plans are underway with local veterans organizations, the Buchanan County Historical Society, and other supporters.
A rock has been identified and a sight location at the Heartland Acres campus is under evaluation with local contractors for moving and setting the rock in place.
Craig Johnson, executive director at Heartland Acres, noted, “This will be one of the most noticeable and meaningful exterior additions to the Heartland Acres campus since opening in 2007. This is great news for Buchanan County and for tourism. The 99 County Freedom Rock Tour is near completion as artist Ray “Bubba” Sorenson will have painted a Freedom Rock in all of Iowa’s 99 counties by the end of 2020.
More details will be shared as the project planning continues.
Heartland Acres is seeking donations for the project. Checks can be made out to Heartland Acres with “Freedom Rock” written in the memo area. Levels include:
Platinum, $1,000
Gold, $500
Silver, $250
Bronze, $100
All donations are welcomed and will be recognized.
Heartland Acres is a non-profit, charitable, 501c (3) organization. Financial donations are always appreciated.
For more information about Heartland Acres, please visit us at www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or find us on Facebook.