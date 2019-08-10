CLARION – Heartland Museum will host Farm Bureau’s ag learning trailer from August 21 through 27. The trailer will be available to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The trailer and games are free to the public.
The ag learning trailer features a simulated tractor driving experience. Kids’ games and giveaways will be part of the fun.
Museum tours will be available. Museum admission is $12 per adult and $6 per child age 6 and up; children under age 6 are free. Admission includes the Big Red Shed with Big Bud, the world’s largest tractor, and the 4-H schoolhouse museum – the birthplace of the 4-H emblem.
The Heartland Museum is located at 119 9th Street SW in Clarion. For more information, call 515-602-6000.