CLARION – Heartland Museum will host “Quilts Across the Heartland,” a collection of quilted items from area artists. The show starts August 1 and runs through August 30. Quilts may be viewed during regular museum hours, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Heartland Museum is located at 119 9th Street SW, Clarion.

For a free-will donation, anyone can enter and view the quilt show. Admission to the museum is $12 per adult and $6 for children; children under 6 are free. Admission includes the Big Red Shed with Big Bud, the world’s largest tractor, and the 4-H Schoolhouse Museum, birthplace of the 4-H emblem.

For more information, call 515-602-6000.

