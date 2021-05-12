WINTHROP – East Buchanan freshman Jaeden Hellenthal fired an 18-hole score of 99 and finished in sixth place in the Girls Tri-Rivers Conference tournament played Monday morning at Buffalo Creek Golf Course outside of Winthrop. A great accomplishment for a first-year player and a good momentum swinger going into postseason play.
Junior Ally Joyce came up just short of making the top 10, finishing 11th.
The Buc girls’ team finished in fifth place, with a team score of 441. Alburnett was conference champion, firing a team score of 394.
“Very proud of Jaeden Hellenthal, who made all-conference placing sixth yesterday,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck. “We played well, we know we had a few shots that we could take back, but it was another great learning experience for the girls to get ready for the postseason next week at Colesburg!”
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
6. Jaeden Hellenthal, East Buchanan, 99
11. Ally Joyce, East Buchanan, 105
22. Keira Hellenthal, East Buchanan, 113
33. Maya Huegel, East Buchanan, 124
39. Isabelle Dolan, East Buchanan, 144
The East Buchanan girls will be idle until Monday, May 17, when they travel to Lone Pine Country Club in Colesburg for the first round of regional play.