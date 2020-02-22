BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buffalo Bells and Buckles, the Heartland Kids, and the Wapsi Warriors 4-H clubs joined in a friendly competition this past December to see who could raise the most money for the Buchanan County Salvation Army. Each club signed up for different shifts of bell ringing at Walmart and Fareway in Independence.
The three clubs combined raised a total of $488 – which, according to Julie Johnson, chair of the planning committee for the Buchanan County Salvation Army – “would supply someone in need with a new bed complete with sheets and a comforter or provide a family of five a nice Christmas.”
The Buffalo Bells and Buckles came in first, raising $207.53. The Heartland Kids raised $179.97, and the Wapsi Warriors raised $100.50.
The clubs had fun with the challenge and look forward to doing it again next year!