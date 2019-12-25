INDEPENDENCE – On Sunday, December 1, the Buffalo Bells and Buckles 4-H Club participated in its annual Winter Community Service Day.
The day began with the group ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Walmart in Independence. The group is participating in a challenge with two other 4-H clubs, the Wapsi Warriors and Heartland Kids. The goal is to see who can raise the most money from ringing the bell! The Buffalo Bells and Buckles sang Christmas carols and served hot chocolate, candy canes, and Hersey’s Kisses to various people who donated.
For the second year in a row, the 4H club chose to adopt a family through Operation Threshold. After ringing the bell, the group split up and shopped for Christmas presents for each member in the family. BankIowa generously donated their space to allow the club to order pizza and wrap all the presents.
Overall, it was a great day for the Buffalo Bells and Buckles!