INDEPENDENCE — Saturday, July 27, was a very busy night at the Independence Motor Speedway with a full race program in six classes plus makeup features in two classes to complete the rain shortened race program back on Saturday, June 29.
Following the last race program at the Independence Motor Speedway the race track was completely re-shaped and worked extensively, thanks to the many man hours put in by Justin Temeyer and race promoter Albert Althaus the track is now in prime condition and the racing on Saturday night was excellent in all classes with three wide racing now the norm instead of the exception.
The headliner of the race program was the 25 lap Budweiser Late Model feature. Local favorite Sean Johnson set sail from his outside pole position start and went on to record his first win of the year at his hometown track. Johnson led flag to flag as the positions behind him were up for grabs. Eric Pollard advanced from a fourth row start to cross under the checkers in second ahead of 9th starting Jeff Aikey who claimed third. Curt Martin ran fourth on Saturday night and earned enough points to secure the Independence Motor Speedway 2019 Track Championship. The track point season has ended for the Late Models but the Late Models will continue to run every Saturday night throughout the month of August.
The Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds started off the night with a makeup feature and the early racing proved just how good the track surface was going to be for the entire night. The fans were treated to 3 and four wide racing throughout the entire 20 laps of the Modified makeup feature. Jeff Aikey ran all lines on the track and worked to the front from his sixth row start to score the feature win in the makeup feature. Aikey’s summer house guest, Kolin Hibdon advanced 10 positions to take the runner up honors in the first feature. The 15 year old Hibdon who met Aikey through Chassis builder Scott Fitzpatrick and fellow racer Richie Gustin turned the tables on his mentor in the second Modified feature by scoring the win in the regular scheduled main event. Hibdon again advanced from a sixth row start as Aikey also advanced 10 spots to claim second to the smooth driving youngster from Pahrump, Nevada.
The Burco Sales IMCA Stock Cars also ran double features on Saturday night. Both main events were claimed by Fairbank driver Cole Mather. Both 15 lap features saw Mather advance from fourth row starts and go on to claim the victories. Dan Trimble ran second in the first feature while current point leader Jarod Weepie ran second to Mather in the second feature.
Kip Siems topped a strong field of Sportmods on Saturday night, scoring his second IMS feature win of the year. Siems led the flag to flag race every lap in taking the checkers ahead of first time Indee visitor this season Tyler Soppe.
The Christie Door Hobby Stock feature win was a very special event. Dru Kueker has been racing cars for six years without making a visit to victory lane. Saturday night Kueker added his name to the list of Hobby Stock winners by driving a perfect race in beating some of the best drivers in the area. The lead pack swelled to four drivers on several occasions in the 15 lap feature. At the checkers it was Kueker scoring the win ahead of Jim Ball Jr and Tyler Ollendieck.
Chad Dugan piloted his XCEL 600 Micro Mod to an impressive feature win on Saturday night. Dugan shot to the front and easily out distanced Russ Olson and Brad Cole.
Racing will continue every Saturday throughout the month of August in all six classes with hot laps taking to the track at 6 p.m. with racing to follow.
Saturday, July 27 Independence Motor Speedway Feature Results (top 5)
Budweiser Late Models
8R Sean Johnson-Independence
P7 Eric Pollard-Peosta
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
45 Curt Martin-Independence
44 Mark Hurst-Denver
Performance Bodies Modifieds
Makeup Feature
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
48K Kolin Hibdon-Pahrump, NV
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
F7 Patrick Flanagan-Cedar Rapids
21 Brennen Chipp-Waterloo
Regular Feature
48k Hibdon
77 Aikey
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
60F Jarrett Franzen-Maquoketa
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
Burco Sales Stock Cars
Makeup Feature
74C Cole Mather-Fairbank
20 Dan Trimble-Fairbank
18 Tom Schmidt-Independence
JR3 Jason Hocken-Independence
22K Kevin Rose-Waterloo
Regular Feature
74C Mather
3 Jarod Weepie-Dunkerton
15 Norman Chesmore-Rowley
18 Schmidt
20 Trimble
Sportmods
16SS Kip Siems-Cedar Falls
3T Tyler Soppe-Sherril
19B Nate Smith-Cedar Falls
K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
Christie Door Hobby Stocks
18x Dru Kueker-Maynard
71B Jim Ball Jr.-Independence
24T Tyler Ollendieck-Tripoli
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
XCEL 600 Micro Mods
7 Chad Dugan-Waukon
4 Russ Olson-Cedar Rapids
1BC Brad Cole-Independence
19X Matt Dugan- Garnavillo
52 Don Erger-Vinton