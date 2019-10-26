AMES – A high-tunnel short course will be held at Reiman Gardens on the Iowa State University campus on Monday, November 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online registration is required and requested by Thursday, October 31.
This is the third year for the course, which is designed to highlight production and management of several high-tunnel crops while providing information on economics and marketing aspects of high-tunnel crop production.
The course will also provide an update on the status of high-tunnel research across the Midwest.
The keynote speaker will be Matt Kleinhenz, associate professor of horticulture and crop science at The Ohio State University, with many years of experience working on vegetable production in high-tunnel systems. His work focuses on cultivar selection, crop and soil management and fertility, season extension, and improving profitability in high tunnels.
Mike and Melanie Seals from Country Roads Produce in Moravia, Iowa, will share experiences from their seven high tunnels, where they grow produce for farmers’ markets.
T.D. Holub of Garden Oasis Farm in Buchanan County farms with his wife. They raise vegetables, free-range eggs, and pasture-raised chickens on about eight acres. Products are marketed through a CSA, at farmers’ markets in Independence and Iowa City, and to local schools, grocery stores, and businesses.
Justin Glisan, Iowa’s state climatologist, will share information about climate and its impact on specialty crop industry in Iowa.
This event is supported by the United States Department of Agriculture’s North Central SARE Professional Development Program.
The short course aims to:
• Highlight the importance of crop, environment, and soil management for vegetable production in high tunnels
• Provide a platform to share resources, knowledge, and expertise in the area of high-tunnel vegetable production
• Connect growers, agricultural educators, extension staff, and industry personnel working in high tunnels and in the area of local foods
The event will be held inside the Garden Room at Reiman Gardens, 1407 S University Boulevard, Ames.