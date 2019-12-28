INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Veterans Memorial in Independence on the courthouse lawn was dedicated on July 4. More than 200 people gathered in the afternoon under a clear sky and searing sun to view the monuments, benches, pavers, and bricks honoring county veterans – living and dead.
Roger Allen, a Vietnam veteran, welcomed the crowd and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Allen thanked the committee members, contractors, and local business donors for their contributions of money and materials. He also thanked bench donors, including BankIowa, Geater Manufacturing, Temeyer Farms, Reiff Funeral Homes, the Brannon/O’Loughlin family, and Bechter Boies VFW Post 2440.
The keynote speaker was Jim Lawler, a Navy veteran from the Vietnam era. The heart of his speech was his recitation of the Oath of Enlistment for Military Service he took: “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”
“God bless the veterans…and God bless this community,” he said.
After the program families gathered to take photos of the engraved markers and benches with family connections.
You may still contribute to the memorial or purchase an engraved brick or paver. To do so, visit Operation11thHour.com online.
Originally published July 6.