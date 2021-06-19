Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sophomore Mitch Johnson was on the mound for Game 1 against Central DeWitt on June 16.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

INDEPENDENCE – Two highly ranked high school baseball teams collided on Wednesday night as Class 3A’s third-ranked Central DeWitt Sabers (11-5) visited Independence to take on Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Mustangs (IHSBCA rankings).

Two games – and two shutouts – later, nothing was resolved, and two evenly matched teams would go home with a win.

“We were happy with our pitchers throughout the night against a very tough lineup in Central DeWitt. Their pitcher in Game 1 did a good job keeping us off balance, but we were able to settle in during Game 2 offensively,” said Coach Matt Miller. “We had a great outing from Mitch Johnson in Game 1. Drew Beatty is now back to 100 percent, and everyone saw what he can do in a great performance on the mound in Game 2.”

Game 1

Sophomore Mitch Johnson was on the mound for the Mustangs in game 1, going 6 strong innings, giving up only 2 runs on 7 hits and striking out 4 batters. But it wasn’t enough, as the Sabers would score 2 insurance runs in the seventh inning to win, 4-0.

The Mustang offense mustered 6 hits against Sabers’ pitching, but the team only struck out 3 times, so the boys were hitting the ball and putting it in play. Junior shortstop Marcus Beatty collected 2 hits in 3 at-bats and stole a base, while junior leftfielder Teegan McEnany also had 2 hits and stole a base. Johnson had a single, and freshman second-bagger Trey Weber was 1 for 3.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

CD 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Game 2

In the nightcap, the Mustangs would score first as they added 4 runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Indee would tally 2 more in the second, and it was more than enough to support the great pitching of freshman Drew Beatty, who scattered just 3 hits over 6.1 innings of work, striking out 8 batters and only walking 1. Mustangs would win game two, 7-0.

Junior backstop Keegan Schmitt was 2 for 4 and stole a base, while scoring 2 runs. McEnany stays hot, going 2 for 3 and stealing a base. Sophomore first baseman Korver Hupke, with a good game, went 2 for 4, including a double and driving in 2 runs. Johnson knocked in a run with a single and stole a base, while Drew Beatty was 1 for 3 and had 2 RBI. Junior rightfielder Dalton Hoover went 1 for 4 and drove in a run. Freshman Luke Johnson was 1 for 1 as a pinch hitter.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

CD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Indee 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 7

The Mustangs are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A by IA Baseball and No. 6 by the IHSBCA.

IA Baseball has junior Keegan Schmitt as their Class 3A, No. 1 catcher in position rankings. Sophomore Mitchell Johnson is ranked No. 3 at second base, and junior Marcus Beatty is No. 5 as an outfielder.

The Mustangs move to 12-7 on the year, and were back in action on Friday night as they traveled to Solon (12-6). Look for these games and stats in Wednesday’s paper.

