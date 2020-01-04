Independence entered the Christmas break on a sour note, losing on the road Friday, Dec. 20, to WaMaC-East conference rival Williamsburg 51-3. The Mustangs fell to a 1-5 overall record
“We have a much-needed Christmas break to fine tune some things for the stretch run,” head coach Chad Beatty said at the time.
The Mustangs opened the stretch run on Friday at home against Mt. Vernon (6-0 overall). Game results were not available by press time. Today, they’ll travel north on Highway 150 to face Oelwein at 6 p.m.
The Huskies are looking for their second win of this season.
The Mustangs will be looking for a rebound in energy, which was lacking in the Williamsburg loss.
“We had to really search and beg for overall team energy,” Beatty said at the time.
The Mustangs went 11 for 27 from the field and struggled at the free throw line, going 12 of 22.
“Our 19 turnovers and only 15 rebounds on the night didn’t help us either,” Beatty said.
Injuries also continued to hamper the Mustangs. Senior Blake Bartz was battling a sprained ankle and senior Kaleb Lamphier sat out a fair amount of the game with a bloody nose and sprained hand.
Down by 11 at the half, the Mustangs showed some fight in the third quarter by holding the Raiders to only 5 points and battling back to within one point, 29-30.
Junior Jesse Ludwig came off the bench and lead the way in scoring for the Mustangs with 11 points. Senior Logan Schmitt added 7. Lamphier and Cameron Ridder tallied 5 points, followed by Ethan McCormick and junior Kobe Beatty with 3. Bartz had 2 points to finish all scoring for the Mustangs.
Prior to the Mt. Vernon game, Bartz has been Independence’s leading scorer, with 59 points over the first six games, averaging 9.8 points per game. McCormick has 59 points in that span, with 9.3 points per game.
Bartz also led in rebounding with 22 total, followed by Kobe Beatty with 18, and Lamphier with 17.
For Oelwein, junior Jacob King leads the Huskies and the Northeast Iowa Conference in total points scored with 103 points in the first seven games of the season. He’s averaged 17.4 points a game.
Senior Cam Palmer is Oelwein’s leader in rebounds with 26.
LOOKING BACK
Over the last 10 meetings, Oelwein holds a 6-4 edge. Independence, however, has won four of the last six. Last season, the Huskies won at home 63-59 behind a 41-point performance by now-graduated Dom Robertson.
Here are the scores of the last 10 Huskies-Mustangs boys basketball games listed by season:
2018-19: Oelwein 63-59
2017-18: Independence 54-48
2016-17: Independence 51-35
2015-16: Independence 62-34
2014-15: Oelwein 57-48
2013-14: Independence 55-45
2012-13: Oelwein 56-44
2011-12: Oelwein 43-39
2011-12: Oelwein 52-35
2010-11: Oelwein 54-37
Source: Iowa Quickstats