INDEPENDENCE – Youth Football Coordinator Josh Hinde was honored for his decade of service on October 19. As coordinator from 2008 to 2019, Hinde helped more than 650 fifth and sixth graders learn the game, with all the ups and downs. He also helped coordinate volunteers for coaching and working the concession stand.
With his family present, Hinde was presented a plaque by Janet and Joe Payne, who helped get the program going.
The plaque featured a quote from Elizabeth Andrew, a writing instructor and spiritual director, “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; They have the heart.”
At the bottom of the plaque, it stated, “Thanks Josh for everything you’ve done – especially impacting over 654 kids in some way. Forever Grateful.”
“I loved every second,” said Hinde. “I did it for the kids.”