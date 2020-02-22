BUCHANAN COUNTY – What do the manufacturing industry and the ag industry have in common? The need for employees. Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) has a program, the Agricultural Recruitment System (ARS), that seeks to connect employers with immigrants and migrants who are eager to work. The ARS has expanded its focus beyond ag workers to include recruiting workers for the manufacturing sector.
The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) and IWD are hosting an immigrant workforce lunch and learn on Thursday, March 19, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion in Independence. IWD Migrant Workers Representative Santiago Cordero-Mendoza will be on hand to explain the ARS program and how it can be incorporated and used for manufacturing.
The ARS program works with U.S. citizens as well as legally documented migrant and seasonal workers throughout the United States, including Iowa. These potential employees use ARS to secure positions for up to nine months before moving to the next location.
According to Cordero-Mendoza, “Some of these workers prefer the migratory lifestyle, but more and more are wanting to settle down in communities to raise their families and take full-time positions.”
Because of this, ARS has expanded its reach to include finding workers for manufacturing as well as agriculture.
If you’re looking for good employees, join us on March 19 to learn more about hiring folks who eager to work. The cost to attend the event is $10 per attendee; however, it is free for BCEDC investors.
To register, call 319-334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com with your company’s name and the names of those attending the workshop.
Payment Options
· Mail checks to: BCEDC P.O. Box 109 Independence, Iowa 50644.
· Pay at the door.
· Pay by credit card (go to www.growbuchanan.com, then click on Hiring an Immigrant Workforce).