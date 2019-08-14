INDEPENDENCE – Save Saturday, October 26, on your calendar, for “Why Old Places Matter,” a historic preservation workshop to be held at Heartland Acres Event Center from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Buchanan County Historic Preservation Commission, Buchanan County Economic Development, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Buchanan County Historical Society, this event is ideal for individuals who are interested in learning more about the National Register of Historic Places.
A catered lunch is included in your registration.