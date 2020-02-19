Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Erica Hoffman

Erica Hoffman shown in action this season. She is the East Buchanan girls’ basketball all-time leading scorer.

WINTHROP – With a short jumper in the first quarter of the first round regional game against Don Bosco last Thursday, Erica Hoffman became East Buchanan’s all-time leading scorer in girls’ five-on-five basketball with 1,157 points. The previous record holder was Emily Dolan (1996-2000).

And Erica isn’t finished yet; she will add to her point total Tuesday night when the Bucs host North Butler (8-12) in the regional quarterfinals (stats not available at press time).

Thursday night brought another milestone when senior Nicole Pettinger became the school’s fifth player in girls five-on-five basketball to score more than 1,000 career points. Pettinger joins teammate Erica Hoffman, who also exceeded the 1,000-point milestone earlier this year.

Senior Olivia Donlea is just 76 points away from the 1,000-point club. She is going to need the team to keep advancing to possibly get there.