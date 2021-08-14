River Ridge Golf Course
August 9
Ethan Cahalan – 14 years old
Hole #4, 182 yards (5 iron)
August 5
David Fahey
Hole #8, 139 yards (9 iron)
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Mainly sunny. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly sunny. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.