Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Hole in one Ethan Cahalan 081421

Ethan Cahalan had a hole-in-one on August 9 at River Ridge Golf Course on Hole #4 from 182 yards out.

 Photo by Emily Cahalan

River Ridge Golf Course

August 9

Ethan Cahalan – 14 years old

Hole #4, 182 yards (5 iron)

August 5

David Fahey

Hole #8, 139 yards (9 iron)

Tags

Trending Food Videos