INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Tourism’s Holidays at the Depot fundraiser will kick off with the downtown holiday weekend on Saturday, November 9, and offer new events on various Saturdays through December 8.
As the local tourism board strives to preserve the communities’ roots and make strides toward marketing and promoting area amenities and events, members are working hard to encourage people to “Travel Buchanan.” The county has an amazing collection of shopping opportunities, natural and historical sites, entertainment opportunities, and attractions that are a pleasure to highlight.
The Holidays at the Depot fundraiser helps support both the depot and the marketing and promotional efforts of the tourism board to bring more people to the area’s amazing communities. This year, the Holidays at the Depot event will feature a new item, decorated wreaths, as well as our traditional decorated trees and specialty items for silent auction bidding.
There will be special events on three different Saturdays at the Illinois Central Railroad Depot, 1111 5th Avenue NE, Independence.
Downtown Holiday Kickoff: Nov. 9
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., kick off the holiday season with music! Enjoy live performances, including LACES-sponsored harpist Gaylord Stauffer from 1 to 3 pm. Silent auction bidding begins on trees, wreaths, and specialty items. Bidding concludes December 8.
Family Day: Nov. 23
A Fontana Park naturalist will lead winter activities for children 12 to 2 p.m. The Independence Public Library children’s librarian will conduct a seasonal read aloud. Special holiday treats will be available for children who attend!
Theater Events: Dec. 7
The local Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) will perform holiday music live at 12:30, 2:30, and 4:30 p.m. Viewing and bidding opportunities are available each Saturday in November as well as on December 7 from 12 to 5 p.m. and each Sunday in November from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get your bids in by Sunday, December 8, when viewing and bidding are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bidding officially closes at 3 p.m. Highest bidders will be notified to pick up their item. Hot cocoa, hot cider, cookies, and the depot gift shop will be available. Admission is free, but a cash or food donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry is appreciated.
All profits go toward future Buchanan County Tourism projects.
If you have questions about any of these events, contact Katie Hund, secretary at Buchanan County Tourism, at buchcotour@indytel.com or 319-361-9911.