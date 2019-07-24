NASHUA – The annual ISU Home Demonstration Garden Field Day at the Borlaug Learning Center on the ISU Northeast Research Farm will be held Saturday, August 3, beginning at 4 p.m.
Cindy Haynes, associate professor and extension specialist in horticulture at Iowa State, noted the presentation will cover three main themes: home-grown bouquets, augmented sweet corn, and a tomato showcase of different types of tomatoes.
Although there have been some weather-related challenges this year, Haynes said she believes most of the gardens are looking good. There will be some tasting opportunities so attendees can make comparisons.
There is no pre-registration and participants are asked to dress for the weather, including sunscreen and bringing their own form of insect protection.
The Borlaug Learning Center is located at 3327 290th Street in Nashua. From the Nashua exit on U.S. 218, go west 1 mile on B60. Turn south on Windfall Avenue (1 mile). At the T intersection, turn east on 290th Street (1/4 mile).