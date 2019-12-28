INDEPENDENCE – If you drove by Oakwood Cemetery in the middle of the day on September 18, you probably noticed a line of school buses parked nearby and lots of students, teachers, city employees, and other volunteers hard at work. That’s because students in grades 7-12 at Independence Jr./Sr. High School were carrying out their homecoming service project – picking up sticks and trash, pulling overgrown grass from around headstones, straightening older grave markers, and cleaning the headstones and monuments.
Under the direction of Dewey Hupke, assistant principal at the jr./sr. high, the students were given rubber gloves and a scrub brush and then told to spread out and go to work. Because of the age and condition of many of these headstones, the special cleaner used for this project was very important – and expensive. It costs $1,800 per barrel. The local VFW donated the money to pay for it.
Adults armed with spray bottles containing the special cleaning agent went from stone to stone, applying the contents. The students scrubbed away moss, dirt, and other grime. The fire department provided the water and hoses, so Hupke and other adults on hand gave the stones a final rinse.
Despite the humidity and dirty conditions, the students seemed to enjoy the contribution they were making to the community.
Originally published September 21.