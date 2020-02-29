WATERLOO – The 9th annual Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight variety show will be held at Electric Park Ballroom, 310 Conger Street, in Waterloo, on Saturday, April 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The chow line and entertainment begin at 6:30 p.m.
This event celebrates and honors veterans who have proudly served our country.
Tickets to the meal and show are $25 each. Advance ticket sales only. Purchase tickets prior to April 3 at area Hy-Vee stores. To reserve a table for eight, call 319-830-8807.
Master of ceremonies for the event is Bill Quibell. Local talent will provide the entertainment. Authentic uniforms provided by the Waterloo Community Playhouse.
All ticket proceeds help fund future Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flights.