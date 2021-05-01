MOUNT VERNON — The Mustangs girls tennis team has been on a roll as of late and having a good season thus far. Thursday, the hot Indee girls team traveled to Mount Vernon and was cooled off by Mustangs, 7-2.
“Mt. Vernon played well Thursday night and deserved this win,” said Head Coach David Morkel.
Independence beat Mount Vernon at home, 5-4 a couple of weeks ago. “The Mt. Vernon girls were ready for us tonight,” added Coach Morkel, “They got some early leads in many of the matches, and they didn’t let up.”
Indee had their backs against the wall in most of the matches early on and they had to play catch up tennis, and as Coach Morkel says, “that doesn’t usually go well.”
With every set-back, it becomes a steppingstone and Coach Morkel thinks this can be a good learning lesson for the girls. “I am hoping we learn a lot from this loss,” added Coach Morkel, “We have to be ready from the first point and play steady throughout the match. We cannot just give free points away without making the opponent earn them.”
When a competitive athlete loses, they tend to want to get right back at it again as soon as possible. The Mustangs team will get the chance to get back that winning feeling when they host South Tama on Friday night.
And the talented Mustangs tennis team will get another shot at Mount Vernon next Tuesday at the WaMaC Conference Tournament. “I feel there will be many of Independence and Mt. Vernon players playing each other for the WaMaC title matches,” concluded Coach Morkel.
Indee’s No. 6 player, Avery Patton improved her singles record to 8-1 with an 8-2 victory. In doubles, No. 2 team of Shanna Kleve and Kenzie Schroeder won 8-3, improving their doubles record to 3-0.
Singles Results:
#1 Nikki Higgins lost to MV Annalise Harp 5-8.
#2 Shanna Kleve lost to MV Rachel Axtel 3-8.
#3 Taryn Nolting lost to MV Brooke Shurbon 3-8.
#4 Kenzie Schroeder lost to MV. Cami Streicher 0-8.
#5 Addi Bailey lost to MV Macy Eskelson 5-8.
#6 Avery Patton won over MV Kassie Wiebel 8-3
Doubles Results:
#1 Higgins/Nolting lost to MV Harp/Axtel 6-8.
#2 Kleve/Schroeder won over MV Streicher/Eskelson 8-3.
#3 Bailey/Patton lost to MV Schurbun/Schwarttzendruber 6-8.