Cervical Cancer Awareness
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM) is observed in January each year. CCAM offers the American Cancer Society (ACS) an opportunity to increase awareness that regular screening for women, and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for pre-teens and teens, can prevent most cervical cancers. It is also an opportunity to educate women about the risk factors associated with cervical cancer, ACS cervical cancer screening recommendations, and how ACS provides information, support, and guidance for women living with cervical cancer.
Cervical Cancer Basics
Cervical cancer starts in the cells lining the cervix, the lower part of the uterus. Cervical cancer was once one of the most common causes of cancer death for American women. It is now a highly preventable and treatable cancer, and mortality rates have decreased by more than 50 percent over the past four decades.
Most of the reduction in rates is attributed to screening with the Pap test. The Pap test can detect pre-cancerous cells, which can be treated to prevent cervical cancer from developing. A newer HPV test can detect infection with HPV which can cause abnormalities in the cells of the cervix.
The three main types of treatment for cervical cancer are surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Research continues to look for promising new procedures to treat cancers of the cervix, including studying new targeted therapy and immunotherapy drugs.
Delivering Breakthroughs
The ACS funds new research to help prevent, find, and treat cervical cancer: we are currently funding 24 cervical cancer research grants totally more than $6 million.
For women facing a cervical cancer diagnosis or living as a cervical cancer survivor, ACS can help support them with information about procedures, treatment, and side effect management, and can help to guide them through the next steps after treatment is complete.
Learn more about cervical cancer resources available on cancer.org.
Relay for Life
To help fund research takes money. That is why each year we hold the Buchanan County Relay For Life. This year, mark your calendar for Friday, June 19, 2020. Would you like to start your own relay team? Are you interested in serving as a committee member?
For more information on how you can get involved with your local American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Buchanan County, please visit www.relayforlife.org/buchanancountyia or call Don Mumm at 319-334-3888 or Cheryl Curry at 563-608-0347.