According to the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, home improvement problems were among the most common complaints received last year, and the number of formal complaints increased 28 percent over the previous year.
Be prepared for contractors’ pitches and promises and know how to respond. Read on to find out about the classic strategies that disreputable home improvement contractors may use that can leave you with an unfinished project and no money. The copy in bold is what they say, the copy in italics is what they mean, and what follows is what you should do.
I was just in the neighborhood and I saw you need work done. I have some materials left over from another job and I will give them to you at a discount.
I’m hoping I can charm you, make you feel sorry for me, make you think you are getting a great deal, or stay so long you will sign a contract just to get rid of me.
Never hire a contractor without doing research first – this is especially true for contractors who go door-to-door. They sell siding, windows, chimney repairs, tree removal, yard services, asphalt, etc. A contractor driving an unmarked truck with an out-of-state license plate is a red flag because the person may be difficult to find should problems arise.
Don’t sign any contract on impulse. If you become suspicious of solicitor, ask them to leave. If they refuse or you fear for your safety, call the police immediately. They could be charged with trespassing.
I can give you a big discount, but this price is only good today.
I hoping to pressure you into this sale before you can discuss it with your family or get bids from other contractors.
Get two or three bids in writing. Don’t be pressured into “today-only” deals. Reputable contractors will honor their quoted price for more than a day.
Contractors often promise discounts for customers who are seniors or veterans, who pay in cash, allow the contractor to place a sign in their yard and be a “display home,” or provide the contractor with referrals to family and friends. Don’t be swayed by promises of special pricing and discounts. Shop around for the best bottom-line price and terms.
Don’t let storm-chasing contractors scare you into committing before you’re ready. They may claim they’re lots of jobs in your area and their schedule might fill up. Reputable contractors are busy, but wait to know you’ve received a fair price and have a clear, written contract.
I need money up front for materials.
I have to pay outstanding bills from other jobs – or my personal bills.
Established contractors have a line of credit to buy materials from suppliers. Asking you to pay up front is a red flag. Tell him you pay the material supplier directly. If he offers another excuse, get bids from other well-established contractors who are willing to start the project without a large payment advance.
I’m pretty busy, but I’ll put you next in line to have work done. We’ll get to you soon.
I’d rather not have any specific deadline for completion since I may or may not be able to get to your project anytime soon.
Agree on start and completion dates and have them written into the contract, along with what will happen if the contractor fails to meet the deadlines. Get all guarantees, promises, and warranties in writing.
All my work comes with a lifetime warranty.
I see that you may be having doubts about my reliability and skills.
What is being offered is not a warranty on the lifetime of the siding or windows, but the lifetime of the company issuing the warranty. Check to see how long the contractor has been in business under his current trade name. A contractor who frequently changes his trade name is a red flag. If the warranty is being made by the manufacturer of materials being used in the project, research the company to understand whether that warranty has value.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Why You May Not Get Your Money Back{/span}
The Attorney General’s office has sued many contractors who made similar empty, deceptive promises. However, getting justice is another matter.
Consider the case of Timothy A. Ryan, previously known as Timothy Ryan Marlow. From 2004 to 2013, Marlow and construction businesses he was associated with accumulated 135 consumer complaints for taking money and failing to fulfill contracts. The Attorney General’s office obtained two judgments against Marlow to reimburse many consumers, but he’s paid back only $6,200. The total amount outstanding to consumers for the businesses owned or managed by Timothy Ryan/Marlow equals $467,182.
Ryan is banned from the construction business in Iowa, but he continues to be self-employed in other industries, which greatly complicates wage garnishment. He lives in rental housing, which does not allow for a real estate lien.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Changing the Law to Protect Consumers{/span}
The Iowa Attorney General’s office wants to give consumers more ability to recover money when deals go bad. The office has proposed a bill with the legislature to strengthen the law involving home improvement contracts. Under the bill, a contractor must file with the state a $75,000 surety bond before entering into a home improvement project. Consumers could file a claim against the bond. The bill did not pass the Legislature this session
Another bill that didn’t pass the legislature this year would make home improvement fraud a criminal offense. Under the bill, the contractor would be guilty of home improvement fraud if, among other acts, he or she intentionally fails to use a customer’s money to complete a project within a prescribed time period.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}To File a Complaint{/span}
If you feel you’ve been wronged, file a complaint with the Iowa Attorney General. Call 515-281-5926 or 888-777-4590 (outside of the Des Moines metro area) or email consumer@ag.iowa.gov.