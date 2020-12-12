BELLEVUE – The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls’ basketball team hit the road for the first time this season and went to, of all places, perennial powerhouse Marquette Catholic, who has been in the state semifinals the past two years.
The Lady Bucs struggled out of the gate and fell behind by 10 points by the end of the first quarter.
“This was the first game where the opponent was able to get past our press and made us play a half-court game,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck.
In the second quarter, the girls composed themselves, thanks to some timely shooting by senior Lily Hersom, who came off the bench and scored 5 straight points to light a fire in the Bucs. By halftime, East Buchanan had four girls with two or more fouls, but they fought back and only trailed by one point going into the second half.
In the third quarter, the Bucs started to dictate the tempo and jumped out to a 26-19 lead, but Marquette answered right back, going on a 10-0 run to end the period and lead by 3 going into the final frame, 29-26.
In the fourth quarter, it was all East Buchanan.
“Our defensive pressure wore them down in the fourth quarter,” said Coach Reck, “and we were able to hit free throws to close it out.”
The Bucs outscored the Mohawks by 9 in the last period to win, 41-35.
“I was proud of our mental toughness,” added Reck. “Going on our first long road trip to a school with a lot of tradition, and coming out as flat as we did, our girls had a lot of composure and I was very happy for them.”
Junior Lauren Donlea, the cornerstone of the Bucs, had 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals. Sophomore Averiel Brady added 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals. Junior Kyara Pals scored 4 points and had 3 rebounds. Junior Lacy Anderegg had an all-around great effort, netting 3 points and coming up with 6 steals, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds. Junior Lara Fox scored 2 points.
I didn’t forget the star of the game. Senior Lily Hersom came off the bench to give the Bucs a much-needed spark and poured in a team-high 13 points, adding 2 rebounds and 3 assists.
In closing, Coach Reck said, “Coach Gruber and I have a lot of work to do to figure out our half-court offense and see what works. Our 3-point shooting has been atrocious so far this year. We can hit them in practice, but for some reason we are struggling in games. The lack of offseason preparation has something to do with it, I am sure.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 2 12 12 15 41
Marquette Catholic 12 3 14 6 35
The Lady Bucs improve to 3-0 on the young season and will be back on the road as they travel to Calamus-Wheatland (2-1) tonight. The girls will be back home hosting Class 2A, No. 2 ranked Maquoketa Valley (5-0) on Tuesday.