INDEPENDENCE – Several health-related organizations were represented at the Wellness Fair held last Saturday at the Independence Farmer’s Market.
Volunteers were quietly counting visitors on Saturday. Sarah Kielly, market manager, reported a rough estimate of 969 people came through the market.
Market visitors could learn about CPR training, Narcan (an opioid antagonist used for the reversal of opioid overdoses), Stop the Bleed training (emergency use of tourniquets and other techniques used in life-threatening situations), and physical and mental health wellness for children, adults, and seniors.
Among the organizations were:
- Abbe Mental Health Center
- Community Services
- The Runner’s Flat
- ABCM Rehabilitation and Healthy Living Home Care
- Iowa Department of Public Health First Five
- Buchanan County Health Center
- Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging
- Buchanan County Public Health
- Buchanan County EMS Association
- Pathways
The market was also pleased to welcome the musical duo Harper and Lee. The couple entertained the shoppers all morning with a mix of original and Americana music.
While there are no special events planned for this coming Saturday, the market will have fresh produce and homemade baked goods, jams, and crafts.
This coming Tuesday, August 20, a junior market for vendors under age 18 will be held in conjunction with the Tuesday Night Farmer’s Market at the Buchanan County Tourism Depot (1111 5th Avenue NE / Highway 150). The event is free for youth vendors, but the registration deadline (to estimate needed space) is Friday, August 16. To register, call 319-334-7161 or email skielly@iastate.edu.
According to Kielly, the Junior Farmer’s Market is an opportunity for youth to:
- Sell their homegrown or handmade wares
- Gain a basic understanding of commerce and economics
- Increase communication and marketing skills by interacting with their customers
The Tuesday Night Market is held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. The next Tuesday Night Market will be September 17.
Support your local growers and crafters – buy fresh, buy local.