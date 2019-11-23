INDEPENDENCE – As Americans prepare for Thanksgiving, they think about what they are grateful for and the blessings they enjoy. That is not true for all. That is why Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is scheduled right before the holiday.
Governor Reynolds recently proclaimed November 16-24 as Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in Iowa. The Iowa Council on Homelessness joined with the National Coalition for the Homeless, the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness, as well as more than 700 other organizations throughout the country in bringing awareness to the pressing issues of hunger and homelessness.
The Iowa Council on Homelessness reports that 12,180 Iowans were served by homeless shelters in 2018, a slight decline from 12,932 served by shelters in 2017.
“I encourage all Iowans to join with the Iowa Council on Homelessness in recognizing the many causes of hunger and homelessness, the impact it has on families, and to support local organizations in their efforts to make a difference in the lives of Iowa’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham.
“The Iowa Council on Homelessness works year-round to advance opportunities for those who are experiencing or are at-risk of homelessness,” said Iowa Council on Homelessness Board Chair Karin Ford. “As the holidays approach, it’s a fitting time for all Iowans to consider donating time or resources to homeless service agencies throughout the state to assist Iowa families in need.”
Students
Locally, the Independence Community School District (ICSD) has designated Erin Burmeister as its homeless liaison. Burmeister reports the district has currently identified 12 students as “homeless” based on district guidelines. She cautions that the actual number may fluctuate due to temporary situations or unreported situations.
The definition used by ICSD to identify homeless children/youth includes:
- Ages 3-21
- Runaways or being forced to leave home
- Lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence
- Children who share the housing of others due to loss of housing, economic hardship, or a similar reason
- Children who have a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not designed for or ordinarily used as a regular sleeping accommodation
- Children who live in a car, park, abandoned building, or substandard housing
- Migratory children/youth who qualify as homeless
The McKinney–Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987 is a federal law that ensures the right of students to go to school even when they are homeless or don’t have a permanent address. The Act aims to reduce barriers that have prevented many homeless youth from enrolling, attending, and succeeding in school, including:
- Go to school, no matter where they live or how long they have lived there
- Attend either the local school or the school of origin, if this is in their best interest
- Receive transportation to and from the school of origin
- Enroll in school immediately, even if missing records/documents normally required for enrollment
- Enroll, attend classes, and participate fully in all school activities while the school arranges for transfer of records
- Have access to the same programs and services that are available to all other students
- Attend school with children not experiencing homelessness
- Have access to free school meals/lunch programs
Burmeister’s contact information is: 319-332-0459 and eburmeister@independence.k12.ia.us.
Free/Reduced Price School Meals
Believing that children need healthy meals to learn, the policy of ICSD is to offer healthy meals every school day. The following guidelines are used to determine who can get free or reduced price meals:
- All children in households receiving benefits from Food Assistance, the Family Investment Program, or a few specific Medicaid programs are eligible for free or reduced price meals
- Foster children who are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals
- Children participating in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals
- Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant are eligible for free meals
- Children may receive free or reduced price meals if their household’s income is at or below the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines
Application forms for these programs are available on the school’s website: independence.k12.ia.us.
If you have other questions or need help, contact the District Food Service Director Annette Harbaugh at 319-334-7423 or email aharbaugh@independence.k12.ia.us.
Homelessness
Buchanan County has access to several organizations to assist people facing homelessness. For single transients, sometimes the best option is to get a room for the night and transportation to a larger community with more services or housing. But with families, the choices are more complex. Two agencies are available to help Buchanan County residents.
Buchanan County Community Services, located in the lower level of the courthouse, provides financial assistance to low-income residents on an emergency basis.
Besides residential parameters, eligibility is based on household income, financial need, and number of times assistance was provided in a calendar year. Financial assistance can be provided for: rent, utilities, groceries, and a few other emergency needs.
Details are available online at www.buchanancountyiowa.org or by calling the department at 319-334-7450.
Located in Waverly, but servicing Buchanan and other northeast Iowa counties, is Friends of the Family (FOF). One of the key missions at Friends of the Family is providing assistance to help individuals overcome barriers to maintaining stable housing. FOF’s homeless assistance programs provide rental assistance, case management, and advocacy to qualified individuals.
FOF’s homeless assistance programs include:
- Turning Point Rapid Re-Housing Program
- Northeast Iowa Permanent Housing Program
- North Iowa Rapid Housing Initiative
Each of these rental assistance and case management programs has requirements, such as:
- Participants must be living in a shelter, on the streets, or fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking
- Have a documented disability which provides significant barriers to housing stability
- Meet regularly with a caseworker
- Working toward self-sufficiency
The case management services offered include:
- Help finding safe and affordable housing
- Rent assistance
- Employment assistance
- Childcare assistance
- Mental health and substance abuse counseling
- Outpatient health care services
- Life skill counseling
- Transportation assistance
- Secure, permanent housing
- Self-sufficiency
- Support from community assistance organizations
Like other agencies, there are eligibility requirements, which are available online at www.fofia.org or by calling the Friends of the Family at 319-352-1108 or, if having an emergency housing need ,call the Crisis Line at 1-800-410-SAFE.