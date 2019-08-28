INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 4 and 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, September 7, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence.
Registration must be done online at www.iowadnr.gov/huntered. In you are unable to sign up online, you must be present at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4. On Saturday, the training will be outside most of the day. Dress for the weather – rain or shine. Bring a lunch.
Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.