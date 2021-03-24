CARBONDALE, Illinois – Sophomore Mackenzie Hupke was on the mound last Saturday as the Drake University softball team held on for a 7-6 victory over Southern Illinois in the final game of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader at Charlotte West Stadium.
Drake (5-14, 1-1 MVC) earned a split with SIU (19-3, 1-1 MVC), which won the opening game by a score of 10-2 in six innings. The Bulldogs’ victory in the second game snapped the Salukis’ 22-game home winning streak, the third-longest streak in the country coming in. It was opening week of league play for the teams.
Hupke, an Independence Mustang alumna, went 6 and 1/3 innings, allowing 6 runs on 9 hits and striking out 6. Hupke was cruising right along until the sixth inning, and with a 7-2 lead gave up a grand slam to cut it to 7-6.
Hupke improves her record to 2-1 on the season.