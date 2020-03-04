INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) will be holding open auditions for a production of Oliver this Sunday, March 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the choir room at Independence Jr/Sr High School.
Children in grades 5 and up, as well as youth and adults with vocal music skills and a desire to be a part of this classic production, are encouraged to audition. Music and scripts will be provided by the casting team of Mrs. Kate Miller, Mrs. Elissa Dodge, and Mr. Aaron Fitzgerald. Piano accompaniment will be available.
IACT serves not only Independence, but the surrounding communities as well. Anyone from the area is welcome and encouraged to audition. More information can be found on Facebook at Independence Area Community Theater or visit iactindependence.org online.