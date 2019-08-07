Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater members will be performing a variety of skits and improvisations from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at the Independence Public Library. The event is to celebrate the reformation of the former River Arts Theater group into a new entity with an old history.

Improvisational pre-dinner hors d’oeuvres, punch, and coffee will be offered.

Come hear about upcoming auditions and productions or reminisce about past successes. Attendees are welcome to wear stage makeup or a costume.