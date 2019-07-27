INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) invites the public to an open-house event marking the accomplishment of the reformation of the former River Arts Theater group into a new entity with an old history. The event will take place at the Independence Public Library Community Room from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.
The new group, IACT, has successfully created a brand-new 501©3 non-profit tax-exempt corporation dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the theater arts in Independence and the surrounding area. IACT would like to thank Brian Eddy of the local law firm Roberts & Eddy, P.C. for his help in making this happen.
The group plans to share information with the public about upcoming auditions and productions, reminisce about our past successes, dream about our hopes for the future, and perform some of our favorite vignettes of productions gone by. We will also offer an improvisational collection of pre-dinner hors d’oeuvres, punch, and coffee creatively prepared by our loyal board of directors and members. Attendees are welcome to attend the event wearing stage makeup and in costume if they so desire.
Please note the street in front of the library is currently closed off for construction. The main parking area is open throughout the construction, but you will not be able to park by Lee Mansion and the nearby accounting firm. You can park in the main library lot or in the hospice parking lot (this is available to library patrons and visitors on weekends and after 4 p.m. on weekdays).
Another event being planned is Improv at the Sanity Room. The performance date scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, at the Sanity Room in downtown Independence.
IACT is open to those of all ages who want to be on- or off-stage. Let your creativity flow and become part of the dramatic arts in Independence.