INDEPENDENCE – Members of the Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) took part in the special events of Holidays at the Depot by singing Christmas carols and reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas” three times during the afternoon of Saturday, December 7. They performed Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow; White Christmas; Home for the Holidays; Away in a Manger; Silent Night; and We Wish You a Merry Christmas. Elissa Dodge and Glen Fults were featured soloists.
The entire event and silent auction fundraiser closed on Sunday, December 8.